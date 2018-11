The Aylesbury Hundreds Rotary Club's traditional Christmas float returns

The Santa float will be visiting the following local areas in Aylesbury between 6:00pm and 8:00pm.

See below for when it's coming to your area:

Thursday 6 Dec - Prebendal Farm

Friday 7 Dec - Fairford Leys

Monday 10 Dec - Fairford Leys

Tuesday 11 Dec - Watermead

Wednesday 12 Dec - Watermead

Thursday 13 Dec - Broughton Avenue

Friday 14 Dec - Bedgrove

Monday 17 Dec - Berryfields

Tuesday 18 Dec - Bedgrove

Wednesday 19 Dec - Bierton / Kingsbrook

Thursday 20 Dec - Bedgrove

The collections this year are in aid of local charities, Bucks Uniformed Youth, Youth Concern, Chiltern MS Centre, Pollyanna Preschool and Wheelpower.