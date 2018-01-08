Thanks to all who supported community festive lunch in Thame

Thanks have been paid to the many people and businesses who supported a Christmas Day treat for the elderly and isolated in the Thame area.

Almost 50 people benefited from the festive fare served up by the supporters of Community Christmas Thame.

Community Christmas Thame 2017

One of the organisers, Kerry Knight, said: “Thanks to over 40 volunteers, Thame showed real community spirit and delivered another very successful Thame Community Christmas lunch, which meant 26 people did not eat alone, and many of these were picked up and dropped off by volunteers.

“In addition, over 20 meals were delivered to those unable to attend but in need of a meal.”

Everyone received a gift bag as well as a full Christmas dinner, and several rounds of bingo kept the guests entertained during the event.

Kerry added: “Thanks to Waitrose and Sainsbury’s for sponsoring the event and Bucksum Farm shop for donating some amazing fresh vegetables.

“Also thanks to The Rising Sun and their quiz for their donation, the Thame Freemasons for letting us use the Masonic Hall, to Bizzie Lizzie, Planet Organic, Costa, Powder and The Book House for bingo prizes, and to Richardson’s chartered accountants for their pile of gifts.

“A special thanks to all the volunteers who gave up their time on Christmas Day to make this event possible.”