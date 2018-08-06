Thames Water leaves us high and dry, again

To cap off a torrid few weeks for Thames Water, residents were AGAIN left with no water over the weekend as ANOTHER pipe burst in the HP18 and HP22 postcodes.

This left thousands without water from Saturday night untill Sunday Afternoon, with some still having low or no pressure into Monday morning.

Thames Water said Brill and Muswell Hill were still struggling to regain water pressure in the early parts of this week.

A statement from Thames Water said: “We apologise to customers who were experiencing no water/low pressure in the area over the weekend. “We have now fixed the burst mains and the supply should now be restored to the network.

"However, Brill village and Muswell Hill may still be experiencing low pressure/no water as we continue to get the power restored to the pumps.

"Our team on site will continue to work as quickly as [possible to completely restore water supply to the area.”

Earlier last week, a Shanley Homes contractor broke a water main grinding Aylesbuty to a Halt. Later in the week, a pipe in Pitchwell also burst.