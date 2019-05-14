Thames Valley Police warn after spate of catalytic converter thefts

Thames Valley police have issued a warning after increasing reports of catalytic converter thefts in the area.

A post on the TVP Aylesbury page said: "Over the last few weeks TVP Aylesbury have seen an increase in reports regarding theft of Catalytic Converters. - The Police are actively investigating these crimes."

They go on to suggest ways you can reduce your chances of your vehicles being targeted:

- Where possible, park in your garage

- Alternatively, park in a location that restricts access underneath your vehicle

- Consider security lighting

- If your catalytic converter is 'bolt on', you can have the bolts welded shut

- Consider the installation of CCTV to protect your vehicle

- Identify/etch your converter with a unique serial number and advertise that the vehicle has been protected.

If you see any suspicious behaviour in progress please call 999