Thames Valley Police Officer who "abused his position for sexual gain" is dismissed

PC Alan Russell had a sexual relationship with another officer while on duty, and subsequently resigned a day before a misconduct hearing.

He would have been dismissed from Thames Valley Police if he had still been a serving officer a misconduct hearing concluded yesterday. (13/2)

Former PC Alan Russell, who worked for Thames Valley Police, breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Orders and Instructions and Discreditable Conduct.

On 3 August, 2017, PC Russell had a sexual relationship with another officer while PC Russell was on duty. He used a work-issued mobile phone to remain in contact with her throughout August.

It said his behaviour had been "consistent and planned" and he had "abused his position for sexual gain".

The panel heard he had sexual contact with the female suspect, despite being the lead officer in her case, at her home in May 2018 while on a night shift.

The hearing heard that the female, referred to as 'Miss B' was identified by PC Alan Russell as vulnerable after her relationship broke down, and subsequently he targeted her.

In February 2018, PC Russell initiated contact with a female suspect in a criminal investigation for which he was the investigating officer.

He continued contact with her using a police issue mobile phone, and then his personal phone.

During May 2018, PC Russell attended the woman’s home while on duty and this then developed into a physical relationship.

In August 2018, PC Russell failed to attend a meeting with a Superintendent and a misconduct interview, despite being issued with lawful orders to do so.

The hearing was held at Thames Valley Police’s headquarters in Oxford Road, Kidlington in front of a panel including Legally Qualified Chair, Nicola Talbot-Hadley.

The panel concluded that PC Russell’s actions amounted to gross misconduct and were in breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Orders and Instructions and Discreditable Conduct.

Deputy Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police, John Campbell, said: “PC Russell’s actions were in breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour and fell far below what is expected of a Thames Valley Police officer.

“His conduct was discreditable, and he failed to comply with lawful orders.

“Because of this, had he still been a serving officer, he would have been dismissed from the force without notice."

Former PC Russell will be placed on College of Policing’s barred list, which will prevent him from seeking employment with another police force, for life.