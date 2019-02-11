Thames Valley Police officer sacked after failing drug test

PC Shaun Heyns has been found guilty of gross misconduct after a hair strand test he submitted tested positive for cocaine.

A public misconduct hearing of a former Thames Valley Police officer has concluded that his actions amounted to gross misconduct.

The hearing took place on Monday (11/2) at Thames Valley Police’s headquarters in Oxford Road, Kidlington, in front of a panel including legally qualified chairperson William Hansen.

PC Heyns faced allegations that two samples of hair he provided on 25 June 2018 for an application to transfer forces, tested positive for cocaine.

It was alleged that between 1 January 2018 and 25 June 2018 that PC Heyns breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Honesty and Integrity, Fitness for Duty and Discreditable Conduct.

The hearing concluded that PC Heyns had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Honesty and Integrity and Discreditable Conduct. No breach in respect of Fitness for Duty was proven.

The former officer was based in Oxford Local Policing but resigned from his role with effect from 10 February 2019.

Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell said: “This hearing concluded that PC Heyns’ did not act with integrity, and had he not resigned, PC Heyns’ discreditable conduct –taking illegal drugs - would have resulted in him being dismissed from the force with immediate effect.”