Thame Town Awards seek business sponsors

Businesses around Thame are being urged to support community awards during a landmark year.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Thame Town Awards and plans are being made to celebrate this at the awards ceremony on Thursday, May 3, when the awards will also be presented.

A spokesperson for Thame Town Council said: “To help us make this year’s Town Awards the best yet we are looking for sponsorship from local businesses who may also be celebrating a big birthday in 2018, or from any local community-minded business looking to support the Thame Town Awards this year.”

Benefits of sponsoring the Thame Town Awards include:

>> The opportunity to put your business or company name to an annual celebration of the people who make Thame a great place to live, work or study.

>> Publicity of your business or company on all printed and digital press releases, social media posts and nomination forms and flyers

>> An invite for representatives from your business or company to attend the awards ceremony and birthday celebration with a complimentary light buffet on Thursday, May 3.

If you are interested, send an email over to info@thametowncouncil.gov.uk or call 01844 212833 for more information.

Like the Town Awards Facebook page and follow #ThameAwards, where more information about this year’s awards and nomination period will be announced.