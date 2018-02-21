Thame’s popular kebab van owner Resul bids to retain top title at awards

Well-known and popular kebab van owner Resul Atalay is bidding to retain an award he won last year - and wants one lucky customer to celebrate with him.

Resul, who has been serving up delicious food on North Street for 25 years, is hoping to win the ‘Best Kebab Van of the Year’ title at the UK Kebab Awards next month.

Voting is open until Thursday, February 22 - so visit his Facebook page at goo.gl/pwKSVm to find out how to vote.

Meanwhile, Resul is running a competition on his Facebook page where one lucky voter and a plus one can accompany him to the awards ceremony in London on Monday, March 12. This competition is open for entries until Monday, March 5.

The winner and plus one must be available to leave Thame at 3pm and return late on Monday, March 12 and that they have voted at https://goo.gl/6CxWkF

Resul’s kebab van has many supporters and some of the comments made include:

“Not only is the service fantastic, the cleanliness of the van exceptional, presentation of staff immaculate, the food is top quality. Well done team, your award is justly deserved.”

“The food sold there is awesome, fantastic value for money. The staff are awesome and always ask how customers are and really take an interest in them.”

Another supporter said: “It would only be fitting that Resul Atalay, of Atalay’s Kebabs in Thame, would seek to defend his much-deserved title of ‘Best Kebab Van of the year 2017’, and that is exactly what he’s doing. The increased custom, and transition to a new van, has certainly not seen a drop in quality and support has been pouring in from Thame and the surrounding area with the public once again entrusting their votes to Resul and his team.

“We’d like to once again wish Resul and his team the best of luck.”

The 2018 awards will take place on Monday, March 12 at the Park Plaza Hotel in London.

For your chance to win an all expenses paid trip to the UK Kebab Awards 2018 all you need to do is visit Resul’s Facebook page and follow the instructions.

The winner will be announced on March 5.

The winner’s all expenses paid covers travel, food and drink at the event and the ticket price of a seat for the awards. No cash alternative is available.