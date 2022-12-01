Wrapping Christmas presents. Picture: Adobe Stock

From November 28th to December 14th 2022 the team at Thame Chiropractic Clinic will be collecting new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children who might not otherwise receive a Christmas present.

In what has become an annual event, these gifts will be donated to the Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal, where they will be wrapped and distributed to children and young people in need.

Drop off your gift at the clinic on Buttermarket, in Thame OX9 - between Monday 28th November and Wednesday 14th December and - to further support donations, the clinic will give both current and new clients of the clinic £10 off their next chiropractic adjustment.