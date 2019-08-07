Tesco offer free entry to first 250 applicants for Cancer Research's Race for Life

Tesco, a partner of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, is celebrating its centenary year by giving away 250 free places for the Oxford Pretty Muddy.

Tesco, a partner of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, is celebrating its centenary year by giving away 250 free places for the Oxford Pretty Muddy.

On a first come, first serve basis, the first 250 people to sign up at Raceforlife.org with code OMRFL19 will be given a free entry to the event.

On 14 September, hundreds of people will run the Oxford Pretty Muddy 5km course, which meanders around the beautiful grounds of South Park, with magnificent views overlooking Oxford.

There are lots of opportunities for supporters to watch at each obstacle, giving the whole event a fantastic atmosphere.

Alec Brown, Head of Local Communications at Tesco, said:

“Race for Life is an opportunity for thousands of men, women and children to come together and raise money to support life-saving cancer research. We’re very proud to have been Race for Life’s partner for 18 years and, during that time, Tesco has raised over £45 million for Cancer Research UK’s vital work.

“We’re celebrating 100 years since Tesco was founded and are giving away 250 free places in Oxford to mark this milestone so that even more people can get involved with their local Race for Life. Everyone can take part at their own pace, and every little step helps beat cancer. Our colleagues can’t wait to join everyone at the start line again this year.”

The Race for Life is a series of events raising money for research into all 200 types of cancer.

Sarah Pickersgill, Head of the Race for Life Marketing, said: “We’d like to thank Tesco for their continued support and we hope that women, children and men across Oxford come together at the Race for Life events to do something extraordinary with us – help beat cancer.

“All the money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists and doctors find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.”

For more information on Race for Life events in [insert region] visit: www.tesco.com/raceforlife