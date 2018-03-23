Teenagers jailed after knife attack

Sean Cowlishaw, aged 19, of Cottlesloe Terrace, Aylesbury, received a prison sentence of four years and two months, while Codie Hayden, aged 19, of Gatehouse Road, Aylesbury, was given a sentence totalling two years and 11 months at Aylesbury Crown Court on 13 March.

Cowlishaw pleaded guilty to one count of wounding with intent and one count of possession of an offensive weapon at a previous hearing on 6 March, while Hayden pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful wounding and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

Hayden’s total sentence of two years and 11 months included a nine-month term for two counts of breach of a suspended sentence. He received no separate penalty for possession of cannabis.

In the early hours of 20 January, Cowlishaw and Hayden got into a row with a 24-year-old man in Aylesbury, before following him into a nearby alleyway, off George Street, and assaulted him.

The victim was stabbed, sustaining a deep wound in his left shoulder.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Nicholas Widdison, of Force CID at Aylesbury, said: “Thames Valley Police is determined to tackle violence on our streets, including knife crime.

“The sentences given to the two defendants demonstrate that such offences will not be tolerated in our society.”