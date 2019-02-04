Teenager's face scratched during attack on Aylesbury footpath

A teenager's face was scratched during an attack on a footpath in Aylesbury last month.

Police released an appeal for information this morning (Monday) following the attempted robbery at 4.20pm on Sunday January 27.

A teenager was walking on a footpath through the recreational area at the back of the Berryfields estate.

He was approached from behind by a man who demanded that he handed over his phone.

When he did not hand it over, the offender used a small bladed implement to cut the victim’s face before fleeing the area.

The victim did not need hospital treatment but sustained a scratch to his face.

The offender is described as being in his late teens to early twenties.

He was wearing a puffer style jacket with the hood up, his face was covered with a scarf and he was wearing black Nike gloves.

Investigator John Wolsteholme from the force's CID department said: “This was a distressing incident for the teenager involved but fortunately he wasn’t badly hurt.

“The incident happened in an area which is used regularly by dog walkers and as a cut through to the Quarrendon area.

“We would like anyone who may have witnessed this incident or saw anything suspicious in the area at this time to get in touch.”

Anyone with any details which could assist the investigation should contact the police's enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43190028235, or you can make a report online.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.