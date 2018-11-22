Teenager hospitalised after being attacked by gang of youths in Prestwood

A teenage boy required hospital treatment after being attacked by a gang of youths in the village of Prestwood.

The incident, which is being treated as GBH, happened outside the Sainsbury's supermarket at the corner of Pepys Drive and Wycombe Road on Friday November 16 at 9.30pm.

The boy, who was with his girlfriend at the time, was approached by a group of up to eight men, shouted at and assaulted.

He was punched in the head, and whilst on the floor punched and kicked several more times.

He received a puncture type wound to his cheek, which police believe may have been caused by a weapon.

He was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury where he received treatment, before being discharged.

One of the offenders is described as being a white man, around 5ft 8ins tall, aged 16 years old and having dark hair.

It is believed he was dressed in a black puffer style jacket.

Investigating officer PC Hugh Flanagan said: “This was a scary experience for the victim, who was assaulted by a group of people and left with an injury requiring hospital treatment.

“We are appealing for any witnesses who were in or around the area at the time that this offence happened.

“Please get in touch with police if you think you saw or heard anything.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote 43180351537.

Reports can be made online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.