Teenager charged after entering car at Horse and Jockey traffic lights and threatening occupants with knife

Traffic at the Horse and Jockey junction in Aylesbury
Traffic at the Horse and Jockey junction in Aylesbury

A teenager has been charged with a string of offences after an incident at a busy Aylesbury junction last week.

The 17-year-old was charged after an incident at the junction of Buckingham Road, Weedon Road and Elmshurst Road in Aylesbury at around 8.45pm on October 2 when a male is alleged to have entered a car, threatening the occupants with a knife and driven it with the occupants still inside.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, was arrested on Friday October 5 and charged with false imprisonment, possession of a knife, blade or sharply pointed article in a public place, making threats to kill, taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance of a licence and using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance

He was remanded in custody at a hearing at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on October 6 and is due to appear at Aylesbury Youth Court tomorrow (Tuesday).