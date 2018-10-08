Teenager charged after entering car at Horse and Jockey traffic lights and threatening occupants with knife

A teenager has been charged with a string of offences after an incident at a busy Aylesbury junction last week.

The 17-year-old was charged after an incident at the junction of Buckingham Road, Weedon Road and Elmshurst Road in Aylesbury at around 8.45pm on October 2 when a male is alleged to have entered a car, threatening the occupants with a knife and driven it with the occupants still inside.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, was arrested on Friday October 5 and charged with false imprisonment, possession of a knife, blade or sharply pointed article in a public place, making threats to kill, taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance of a licence and using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance

He was remanded in custody at a hearing at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on October 6 and is due to appear at Aylesbury Youth Court tomorrow (Tuesday).