Teenager arrested after cat killed in Burnham

A teenager has been arrested as part of an investigation into an incident where police believe a group of youths killed a cat in Burnham.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of criminal damage and malicious communications.

The 16-year-old boy has been released under investigation.

A voluntary interview also took place with an 18-year-old man as part of the ongoing investigation.

A 17-year-old boy, who was also previously arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and malicious communications, has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 43180223902 or 43180223040, or report it by visiting www.thamesvalley.police.uk and clicking on the link 'Tell us about an existing case report.'

Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.