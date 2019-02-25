Teenage sailor at Great Moor scoops youth award

A 14-year-old sailor at Great Moor Sailing Club in Steeple Claydon is celebrating after winning a youth award.

Alice Davis is one of 11 promising sailors and windsurfers from across the UK who are due to pick up Royal Yachting Association regional youth champion awards.

She will receive her award at 1.30pm on Sunday March 3 at the RYA's dinghy show from former sailor Ian Walker, a double Olympic silver medallist.

Alice has achieved outstanding results in her RS Tera, RS Feva and RS Tera Pro sailing classes.

In addition to competitive sailing all over the country, Alice is an active member of the junior committee at Great Moor and always helps sailors who are aiming to make waves in their sport.

Alice said: “I’m really pleased and proud to win, there are a lot of great sailors in the southern region and to be chosen for the award is a real achievement.

“I love sailing, on the water you are taken away from everything else on the shore and left to yourself.

"Not to mention all the friends that I have made over the past few years, the social aspect is amazing and I love every event I go to.”

Launched in 2014, the awards recognise the outstanding dedication, achievement and performance of talented young people in sailing, windsurfing and powerboating.