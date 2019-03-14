Teenage boy charged with attempted murder after incident on North Drive last year

Thames Valley Police has charged a teenage boy in connection with an incident of attempted murder in Aylesbury.

A 17-year-old boy from Aylesbury, who was arrested on 16 December 2018, was charged yesterday (13/3) with one count of attempted murder and a count of possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

He was arresed on suspicion of trying to murder a man who was badly hurt in a shooting.

The 19-year-old, from Aylesbury, was held after a man in his 20s sustained hand, face and body injuries on North Drive, near Stoke Mandeville.

The victim was taken to hospital at the time.

He was remanded in custody to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today (14/3).

