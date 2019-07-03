Team of engineers to walk length of the county for Bucks Young Carers

A team from D2H Engineering are raising money for local charity Carers Bucks by taking on the challenge of walking the length of Buckinghamshire, the distance of two marathons!

Chris Hebert, James Fewkes, Ben Garlick, Darren Davies, Michael Lee and Charles Hebert will start their walk at Eton Dorney Rowing Lake, the site of the 2012 Olympic Rowing events, and finish at Silverstone Circuit, home of the British Grand Prix.

D2H Engineering have chosen this challenge because they want to do something connected to the local area and that got them active and away from their computer screens. The money raised from this challenge will go to Carers Bucks’ Young Carers service.

“I have a friend who works for Young Carers and my wife works with autistic children so have some understanding of how difficult, emotionally challenging and sometimes isolating caring for other people can be.

"For a young person this can be especially challenging, so we really recognise the invaluable support Young Carers Bucks provides. Day to day, immersed in our own lives it’s easy to think we have issues and problems, but these pale into insignificance compared to those faced by the people Young Carers Bucks supports so we’re all really excited about being able to give a little bit back.”

Carers Bucks’ Young Carers service supports young carers aged 6 – 18 years old in Buckinghamshire who are caring for a family member.

They provide regular club nights for young carers to relax and enjoy a break from their caring role, targeted activities, specialised group work, one-to-one support and school support. To find out more about Carers Bucks’ Young Carers service visit www.youngcarersbucks.org

Beth Sawyers, Fundraising Co-ordinator for Carers Bucks, said: “D2H have been a huge support to us this past year. After choosing us as their Charity of the Year and donating a very generous £3259 back in April, they are continuing to support our Young Carers service.

"The money raised from this walk will go towards club nights, activities, trips and will help Carers Bucks continue providing vital support to young carers in Bucks as young as 6 years old.”

The D2H Engineering team have targeted themselves to raise £5,000 and have set up a Just Giving fundraising page where people can show support and make a donation. To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/d2h

The team will be stopping overnight in Aylesbury on Friday 9th August and are asking if any local businesses will support them by providing somewhere to stay and eat that evening. In return D2H Engineering will promote your business on their social media sites. If you run a business and would like to help, contact Beth Sawyers on beth.sawyers@carersbucks.org