Tea dance returns to Forget Me Knot Cafe in Chinnor

The Forget Me Knot Café in Chinnor is inviting people to a spring tea dance, a popular event which is returning on Monday, April 16.

It will be hosted by Thame musician Ian English with a wide range of music and something for everyone.

Light refreshments will be on offer and the event kicks off at 10.30am at Chinnor Village Centre and finishes around 12.30pm.

Everyone is welcome, particularly those suffering from memory problems, so come along with your carer for a great friendly and supportive morning -and don’t worry if you have mobility problems or are in a wheelchair, the organisers ensure that everyone joins in and has a great time.

The cafe meets fortnightly on a Monday morning with a varied and interesting programme. A donation of £2.50 is requested. For more info visit www.facebook.com/forgetmeknotcafe or call Michele on 07779 732097 or email info@holisticmassageuk.co.uk