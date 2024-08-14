Taylor Wimpey opens show home at Kents Hill development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands has now opened a brand-new showhome at its Kents Hill development.

The new showhome, a Trelton design, is to be opened on site and gives prospective buyers a taste of what life could be like when living at Bronze Park.

A modern four-bedroom, semi detached home, the Trelton is ideal for a growing family.

Set over three floors, the home boasts a modern fitted kitchen at the front with room for a breakfast bar, and a bright living/dining area at the rear. On the first floor is the main bedroom and another bedroom as well as a family bathroom. The top floor has two further bedrooms and a shower room.

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands' New Showhome.

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We understand just how important it is for customers to picture themselves in a new home before purchasing, which is why we are absolutely delighted to be able to showcase the Trelton house type to those visiting Bronze Park.

"We hope this new addition to our development gives prospective customers the opportunity to imagine themselves calling Bronze Park home.”

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is building new homes at Bronze Park with the development opening in May 2024.

To celebrate its launch, the house builder collaborated with Kents Hill Park Primary school, located opposite the development, to ask its pupils to design two welcome flags. The winners were chosen, with their designs now flying high for all those to see when visiting the development.

Prices for a three bedroom home start from £425,000.

For more information, please visit: https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/milton-keynes/bronze-park