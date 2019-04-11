Taxpayers alliance reveal Buckinghamshire County Council's top earners

New figures have revealed exactly how much top-bosses at Bucks County Council (BCC) have earned in one year – with one official raking in just over £250,000.

The Taxpayers’ Alliance Town Hall Rich List has revealed 18 council employees earned more than £100,000 during the financial year of 2017/18.

Chief executive Rachael Shimmin received the highest pay-package out of all BCC employees, earning a total of £252,148 in one year.

This figure includes her annual salary of £199,484 and council pension contributions of £52,664.

Executive director, Sheila Norris, received a total renumeration package of £170,640, while director of finance and procurement, Richard Ambrose, received £151,736.

The 18 top-earning bosses at BCC collectively earned £2416,223 during 2017/18.

Chief executive at the Taxpayers’ Alliance, John O’Connell, said: “Disappointingly, many local authorities are now responding to financial reality through further tax rises and reducing services rather than scaling back top pay.

“Despite many in the public sector facing a much-needed pay freeze to help bring the public finances under control, many town hall bosses are continuing to pocket huge remuneration packages, with staggering pay-outs for those leaving their jobs.

“There are talented people in the public sector who are trying to deliver more for less, but the sheer scale of these packages raises serious questions about efficiency and priorities.”

However, a spokesman for BCC said the senior management salaries “reflect the responsibility their roles entail” as they manage “the largest organisation in Buckinghamshire”.

Spokesman, Neil Philips, said: “Together they are responsible for managing the largest organisation in Buckinghamshire with a budget of more than £800 million – that’s bigger than many FTSE 100 companies, whose senior personnel earn significantly more than our senior team.

“In recent years, we have removed fringe benefits such as private healthcare and lease car benefits to senior employees.

“And our delivering successful performance pay scheme ensures that any increase in salaries is tied to corresponding productivity and performance and not the length of time served, ensuring continuing cost-effectiveness for the taxpayer.”