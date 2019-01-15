Take That superfan from Tring surprised by heroes for new TV advert

A Take That super-fan had a day to remember, when they turned up at her dance class before she was whisked away by her heroes in Tring.

Catherine Waterman got the surprise of her life when the band whisked her away for a day which has also been immortalised a primetime TV advert, thanks to car brand Suzuki and ITV. The florist, who also works as a dance teacher herself, thought she was being filmed for a Take That fan documentary when the band turned up to see her. We bring you a gallery of pictures from the surprise event.

