Tag rugby stars from Thame bring home the trophies

Sporting pupils from Thame have brought home some trophies after taking part in a tag rugby festival.

Chinnor RFC hosted the Primary Schools Tag Rugby Festival for school teams from across Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

St John's B with the competitor's Trophy

Ten schools entered 12 teams and catered for 120 young players aged 9 and 10, and the fine weather added to the enjoyment of the afternoon.

The teams of seven initially played round robin games in three pools each with four teams. The teams were then seeded into three further pools based on the number of wins each team had.

The Leaders’ Pool Trophy was won by John Hampden ‘A’ team, from Thame; the “Runners’ Up Pool” Trophy was won by St Joseph’s RC School, Thame; and the Competitors’ Pool Trophy was won by St Johns C of E School ‘B’ team from Lacey Green.

All players were presented with a participation medal in recognition of their efforts and enjoyment.

St Joseph' with the Runner's Up Trophy

This event is now likely to become an annual event due to its success, reflected by the smiles of the pupils and their teachers and parents.