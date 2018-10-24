Superhero Aylesbury fundraiser running seven ultra marathons in seven days for charity

An Aylesbury man is running 230 miles in a week in aid of the Make-a-Wish UK charity dressed in a variety of superhero costumes.

Guy Stapleford, 36, who is also known as 'Miles for Wishes' is running from Liverpool to Reading in a week and he will wear a different wish-related outfit every day - ranging from superheroes to Disney princesses.

Guy is hoping to raise £5,000 for Make-A-Wish UK through this challenge, and chose to run from Merseyside to Berkshire in honour of the charity's roots.

Guy said: "Make-A-Wish UK and the wishes they grant might not be a cure for critical illnesses, but that doesn't make them any less important or life-changing.

"Make-A-Wish granted their first wish to a little boy, Anthony, from Liverpool in 1986, so running from there to their HQ in Reading just felt right.

"I've no real reason to support Make-A-Wish other than I really do believe in what they do.

"I suffered badly with anxiety and depression in my twenties and again more recently after bouts of ill health which stemmed from stress and an inactive lifestyle.

"I decided that something had to change and I made a point of tackling my depression head on, talking about it openly and putting myself in control of how I feel.

"Cycling and running for Make-A-Wish has done that, it's given me the freedom and space to clear my head, calm my mood and help me sort through the things that are worrying me.

"Exercise is free, it's a powerful medicine and you don't need a GP to prescribe it."

Following the breakdown of his marriage in 2016, father of two Guy decided to take action and change his lifestyle.

Over the past two years, Guy has been putting in thousands of miles for the charity and in 2017 he committed to taking on a new and different challenge every month in aid of Make-A-Wish, by taking on a Tough Mudder course and cycling from John O'Groats to Land's End in nine days.

(which runs from Saturday October 27 to Friday November 2)