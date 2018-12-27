Successful Christmas Day lunch in Aylesbury enjoyed by 120 guests

Aylesbury's annual Christmas Day lunch proved a great success, with 120 guests enjoying a three course meal and entertainment at St Mary's Church.

The event was organised by a team of 68 volunteers led by Aylesbury resident Kim Walter, who was overseeing proceedings for the 14th time.

Rock choir members performing as part of the Christmas Day lunch at St Mary's Church, Aylesbury

Her husband Paul said of the day: "It went very well - a lot of effort went into the day and it all started after the morning service when the church gets a quick transformation to a lunch hall.

"All our guests enjoyed a three course meal - a starter of soup, a traditional Christmas dinner with all the trimmings and Christmas pudding.

"The meal was cooked on the day by a team of catering students from Aylesbury College who prepared the dinner in their kitchen, brought it across to the church and helped to serve it.

"We had a real cross-section of people there on the day - people who were homeless, those who would otherwise have been alone and some families.

Christmas Day lunch at St Mary's Church, Aylesbury

"As well as dinner, guests enjoyed entertainment in the form of a quiz, a ukelele band and a rock choir who sung Christmas carols.

"Santa put in an appearance and handed out some presents."

The mayor Cllr Mark Willis and deputy mayor Cllr Mike Smith attended and joined in with the community event.

Mr Walter added: "The volunteers all enjoyed the day and being part of such a great community-spirited event."

Mayor Mark Willis with some of those involved in the organisation of the Christmas Day lunch at St Mary's Church, Aylesbury

Money towards the food came from funds raised by organisers during the year, enabling visitors to have the lunch without any charge to them.