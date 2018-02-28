“Subwoofers” at the ready! - Live music celebration to raise funds for Hearing Dogs!

A new partnership between Bucks New University and Hearing Dogs for Deaf People will see live music performed at charity’s home in Saunderton this summer.

A fun day out has been planned for all the family with live music, entertainment and attractions that’ll leave everyone smiling.

The event, presented in collaboration with Bucks New University’s Bucks Live, will be called SubWoofers and will take place during the bank holiday weekend on Sunday 6 May 2018 at Hearing Dogs, The Grange, Saunderton, Bucks HP27 9NS, from 1pm until 7pm.

Michele Jennings, Chief Executive of Hearing Dogs says: “We are delighted to be working with Bucks New University on this brand new event. With the growth in music festivals over recent years, we want everyone to enjoy live music, but remember to look after their hearing!

"The one-day event will raise funds to train more clever, loveable hearing dogs, and we hope lots of families will enjoy a great day out with us.”

Following the success of other Bucks Live events at the University's High Wycombe Campus over recent years, students from second year Music & Live Events Management and Music Business courses have been working with Hearing Dogs over several months to create what promises to be a great fun day out.

The line up of acts and attractions will soon be announced, and everyone is busy ensuring everything is covered to make this a highly inclusive event. There will be live signing on stage for BSL users, disabled access provision, family-friendly attractions (fairground rides) and of course, dogs will be welcome to join in the fun!

Alan McBlane, Course Leader for Music and Live Events Management, said: “The opportunity to work with Hearing Dogs For Deaf People, and support the fantastic work that they do in transforming deaf people’s lives, is an amazing opportunity for our students.

"The Bucks Live Events have become a firm favourite with the community in Wycombe and the surrounding areas and we look forward to taking these fantastic family focused days to the next level.”

"In the UK 11.5 million people suffer from hearing loss* and this number continues to rise. Deafness can be caused by many factors, of which frequent exposure to loud music is one, and increasingly festival goers, well-known musicians and many employed in the entertainment industry are developing hearing loss.

"We want this event to raise awareness of the causes of deafness, while ensuring live music can still be thoroughly enjoyed."

Tickets for the event are on sale now and priced at £15 std, £10 children & concessions and £30 for a family ticket (2 adults & 2 children).