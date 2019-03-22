Students from Aylesbury, France and Italy come together for day of activities

Aylesbury High School pupils teamed up with students from schools in France and Italy for a day of activities yesterday (Thursday).

Students from AHS working alongside students from schools in France and Italy as part of an Erasmus+ scheme

Aylesbury High pupils, plus students from the Lycée Georges Brassens in France and the Liceo Statale Guarino Veronese in Italy came together to learn about art and language as part of Erasmus+, a European Union programme focused on education, training, youth and sport.

The first activity on the day saw students learn about famous European painters and their works.

The second activity, which is captured in the pictures by Herald photographer Derek Pelling, saw students given a series of English idioms or phrases, for example it’s raining cats and dogs or don’t judge a book by its cover and have to find them in French and Italian.

They then chose a phrase and did a drawing to illustrate it - based on the work of French street artist Jaeraymie - who created street art about French idioms.

The third activity saw the overseas students being given an image of a piece of artwork, and then challenged to create a story in English using an idiom.

After lunch, Aylesbury High pupils gave the overseas students a tour of the school, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

The Erasmus+ project has been running for ten years and is this year being co-ordinated by French teacher Eulalie Billon, who said: “It was brilliant to see students of three different nationalities working together, communicating with each other and learning about different cultures.”

A student holds up her group's work on idioms and street art as part of a day of Erasmus+ activities