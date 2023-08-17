Students at the Royal Latin School in Buckingham celebrate A Level results success

Students at the Royal Latin School have been digesting their A-Level examination results at the end of two challenging years of study in the context of the ongoing fallout of the Covid pandemic.

Exam Boards this year have taken steps nationally to reduce the percentage of top grades to bring them in line with the 2019 figures. Given the changes in performance measures over the last two years, it is impossible to make meaningful comparisons for this year with the last three years.

The school has been delighted to see students perform really well with the vast majority being able to gain entry to their universities of choice. It was very pleasing to see such outstanding performances from RLS students - 47% gained A*/A grades and 76% achieved A*-B grades. Particular mention should be made of the 4 students who gained A*s in all four of their subjects, and the 13 students who gained 3 A*s - a superb achievement which puts them amongst the highest performing students in the country. This year again saw a high number of RLS students who were successful in applying for a wide range of courses across the Arts, Humanities, Languages and STEM subjects; a number of students have also been successful in securing degree apprenticeships with high profile companies such as Jaguar Land Rover and RSM International Accounting.

David Hudson, Headteacher, commented,

“This group of students has shown great resilience in coping with the demands of the last two years of their A-Levels. They have had to deal with significant disruption to their learning since their GCSEs and the fact that so many students have achieved such outstanding results is a fitting testimony to their sustained levels of commitment.

I also want to pay tribute to the immense efforts of my teaching and support staff who have worked so hard to ensure that our students received the best opportunities to fulfil their potential. Students have needed a good deal of support and colleagues have gone the extra mile to be there to provide the crucial support they needed. I am also, of course, very grateful to our parents who have been so supportive over the last two years. My congratulations to all of our students and I wish them all the very best of luck as they move on to the next stage in their education - they deserve it.”