Student ambassadors collect food and essentials for families in need this Christmas

Students at Lord Williams’s School in Thame have been busy helping with seasonal goodies for families in need.

The year 12 Student Ambassador Team ran a ‘Food Drive’ from Monday, December 4 until Friday, December 8 across the whole school.

They collected food, Christmas items and toiletries to donate to The Trussell Trust, a charity which provide food and supply boxes for families in crisis.

The donations were delivered to the Aylesbury Foodbank warehouse on the afternoon of Friday, December 15, and the combined donation total weighed in at over ¼ tonne – an impressive 232.8KG.

The volunteers were overwhelmed by the amount the school had collected and have written a letter to express their gratitude to all of those involved.

The year 12 Ambassador team would also like to thank everyone for their generosity in helping the school to make such a success of this event.

The letter of thanks from the manager of Aylesbury Foodbank said: “On behalf of Aylesbury Foodbank and all the clients we serve I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your generous donation of 232.8kgs of food and toiletries.

“We very much appreciate it and will use it to ensure people in need will not go hungry.

“We will also be posting thanks on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/Foodbank.Aylesbury/ where you will be able to see more about what we do and our fundraising activities.”