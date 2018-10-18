Structured Disasters present concert at Buckinghamshire County Museum next week

The exciting and innovative music collective are all set for a gig at the County Museum on October 25.

On Thursday October 25 at 7:30, Structured Disasters, the promoters of "all that is strange and exciting in new music" present a concert at the Buckinghamshire County Museum.

Headlining are the duo of guitarist Adrian Dollemore (locally known as Glockenspiel) and saxophonist/clarinettist Paul Jolly.

Paul has been exploring Jazz and Improvisation since the mid-1960s, initially performing with the now legendary People Band.

He has spent time as the Musical Director for the Intriplicate Mime Company, and has toured Europe with the People Band, Big Chico and Mummy and Loverly.

He was a member of the cult 70’s Prog Rock band Sweet Slag (list to their album Tracking With Close-Ups). He is executive & artistic producer for "33" Records, A label that has to date released over 350 albums of contemporary jazz & related music.

His composing credits include the score for the award winning Mike Figgis film "Stormy Monday", with Sting, Tommy Lee Jones & Melanie Griffiths.

Current groups include playing with the Thelonious Monk influenced band ‘Straight No Chaser’, his own quartet the “PJQ” and experimental band ‘House of Five’. His love of work with dancers is now continuing with performances with the contemporary dance group “House of Absolute’.

Adrian Dollemore usually plays under the name Glockenspiel, with drummer Steve d'Enton, and latterly as a solo guitarist.

His many recording have been described as exuding 'spatially enriched, otherworldly and drone shrouded textures’ as well as having 'milky ambient charm'.

He also has a background in improvised music having played in Tony Bevan's Bruise, Dukes of Pouch, also with d'Enton & Bevan and Bucks collective Rack Screams.

Also playing are Aylesbury duo Lust Rollers liberating sounds from saxophones and junk, a pairing of guitarist Lee Riley and the drone sounds of Spinecakes together with performances and artworks from Garbuk, Aylwin, Joanne Beck, Jake Mounsher and David Wainwright. £5 on the door, access via back entrance only.