Street party fees waived for royal wedding celebration

Are you excited for the royal wedding and planning a celebration?

Well Bucks County Council want to make it easier than ever for people to celebrate in style with a street party.

On Saturday, 19 May 2018 HRH Prince Harry will marry US actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in our neighbouring county of Berkshire.

The council has previously charged a small fee for residents looking to host a street party - but this time all fees have been waived.

If you would like to close your street in order to host a party to celebrate the wedding, you can do so for free – but you must notify Buckinghamshire County Council by the 19 April 2018 to do so.

County councillor Mark Shaw, deputy leader and cabinet member for transportation said “I hope lots of people will take advantage of this opportunity to commemorate the big day!”

To request an event pack with an application form and helpful information, email events@buckscc.gov.uk