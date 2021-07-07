Stranded man rescued from roof of house near Aylesbury after trying to rescue a cat
Firefighters from Aylesbury had to assist the stranded man.
Aylesbury firefighters rescued a man who ended up stranded on his roof after failing to free a cat from his home in Marsworth.
At roughly 10:20pm yesterday evening (July 6), two crews and fire engines were sent out by the Bucks Fire and Rescue Service to assist the stranded man on Watery Lane.
The firefighters used a 0.5-metre ladder to rescue the man, and the cat he was trying to save.
Aylesbury firefighters received another callout earlier in the evening.
Two crews and engines from Aylesbury were sent to a home on Welland Road in Aylesbury after an electrical hob caught fire. The fire was out on arrival.