Stranded man rescued from roof of house near Aylesbury after trying to rescue a cat

Aylesbury firefighters rescued a man who ended up stranded on his roof after failing to free a cat from his home in Marsworth.

At roughly 10:20pm yesterday evening (July 6), two crews and fire engines were sent out by the Bucks Fire and Rescue Service to assist the stranded man on Watery Lane.

The firefighters used a 0.5-metre ladder to rescue the man, and the cat he was trying to save.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service

Aylesbury firefighters received another callout earlier in the evening.