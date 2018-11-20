Stowe Gardens in Buckingham to host winter trail runs

Trail runs will be returning to Stowe Gardens in Buckingham this winter for a three-race series which allows runners the chance to enjoy beautiful scenary while they compete.

The events are being held on 20 January, 10 February and 3 March, and take place entirely within the grounds of the magnificent gardens, starting and finishing at the visitor centre.

Runners can choose to enter a 6km or 12km race, both enjoying a mix of paths, grass and gravel tracks in what is a safe but undulating route.

There will be awards for the first three finishers in the male and female categories of both distances, and all runners get a medal. You must be 16 or over to enter.

Entry price is £10 for the 6km race and £15 for the 12km race.

Ample parking is available free of charge. The races start at 08:15am.

Stowe Gardens were created by Lord Cobham and their history goes back to 1690.

For more information click here: Stowe Trail Runs