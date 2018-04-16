Stowe based brewery to hold party to celebrate first birthday

Blackpit Brewery, based near Stowe is throwing a party later this month to celebrate one year of trading.

The birthday event will take place from noon on Saturday April 28 and feature live music, street food and children’s activities including a bouncy castle and a chalk wall.

Two new ales will be launched for the occasion - Indian ink, a black beer, and Woodlands - a chestnut to amber coloured ale.

The brewery, which has reportedly produced 85,000 pints since it opened, is run by three friends who have teamed up to “pour their passion into beer”.

Oliver Whiteley, who runs the establishment alongside his two best friends Ben Williams and Duncan Wheeler said: “The first 12 months have been a rollercoaster ride and we have done more than we could ever have imagined.

“It’s been fantastic to see our dreams become a reality and we want to share the success of our first year with beer lovers from across the region.

“The birthday party is the perfect chance to raise a glass and toast the thriving beer industry which is seeing a new generation of ambitious, creative brewers producing ales for the 21st century.”

In its first 12 months, Blackpit has produced a range of ales including Sky Rocket, Loosehead, Cloud Nine, Goshawk and Blackpit Best.

The brewery is situated between Silverstone and Stowe, on Blackpit Farm, in a converted stable yard which the owners renovated themselves.

Mr Whiteley added: “We’ve spent years studying how to produce the perfect pint so it made total sense to pour our passion into a brewery and make deliciously drinkable beer.

“Memories are made over a pint and we hope our beers are helping create magical new memories.”

Tickets for the party cost £5 which includes a free drink and are available online.

Children are free and advanced booking is recommended.

For more information visit www.blackpitbrewery.co.uk/birthday-party