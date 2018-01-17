Store staff invite shoppers in Thame to mark World Cancer Day

Shoppers in Thame are being urged to mark World Cancer Day by supporting volunteers running the campaign in town.

People are being invited to join the Cancer Research UK campaign on Sunday, February 4, by wearing a Unity Band to support those affected by the disease.

Unity Bands

Money raised through Unity Band donations will help fund more research, more treatments and more cures – ultimately helping to save more lives.

Every day, around 130 people are diagnosed with cancer in the South East.

Maria Smith, manager of the Cancer Research UK store in North Street, Thame, said: “Local residents are already very loyal to our shop and we are always enormously grateful for their support.

“The countdown is now on to World Cancer Day and we really hope the people of Thame will unite with us, pop into the store and pick up a Unity Band to show that together we are a formidable force against this disease.”

Cancer Research UK store in Thame

Maria and her store volunteers will be holding a street collection in the run-up to World Cancer Day while one of the volunteers, Suzie Gage, will be having more than 10 inches chopped off her hair. Suzie is gathering sponsors and people can pop into the shop and sign up or donate if they wish.

The Unity Band features a classic reef knot design to symbolise the strength of people coming together to unite against cancer.

The bands are available in three different colours – pink, navy and blue - and can be worn in memory of a loved one, to celebrate people who’ve overcome the disease or in support of those going through treatment.

World Cancer Day is designed to raise awareness of cancer and to promote its prevention, detection and treatment.

One in two people born after 1960 in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lifetime and although survival has doubled since the early 1970s, Cancer Research UK is asking everyone to act now to help speed up progress and see more people survive the disease.

Jenny Makin, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Oxfordshire, said: “World Cancer Day is a great opportunity for people to show solidarity with everyone whose life has been touched by cancer - from patients currently going through treatment, to survivors, to friends and family of those with the disease. It’s a way to show that, together, we are a powerful force against the disease.

“We want to give more good news to people with cancer and their families. More donations for more bands means more money to help fund research – so we hope everyone gets behind World Cancer Day and wears a Unity Band in support.”

Unity Bands are available for a suggested donation of £2 from Cancer Research UK shops all over Oxfordshire and online at www.cruk.org/worldcancerday