Stoke Road bridge to close for two days for repairs

Thames Water will be closing the railway bridge on Stoke Road, Aylesbury, overnight between August 6-8 to carry out essential repairs on a water main.

a statement from Thames Water said: "The road will be closed between 9pm and 6pm while engineers work on repairing the leak and a diversion will be clearly sign-posted.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"The work will repair a leak on a 4” main

"Emergency vehicles will be unaffected and we will make sure they can still get through

"VMS boards will be put out on Aug 1 to pre-warn motorists of these forthcoming works."