Stoke Mandeville woman taking part in international pageant competition

A woman from Stoke Mandeville is taking part in the Miss International pageant competition.

Lauri Knowler, 23, a sales manager at DW Sports in Aylesbury has previously competed in Miss England and Miss Earth.

Now she is taking part in Miss International where contestants are challenged to present themselves as ‘the perfect-all-rounder’ and are judged on interview, form, figure and stage presence.

Lauri said: “I have been in pageants for four years now and this is my first Miss International.

“I entered as it’s a highly prestigious pageant and friends of mine recommended that I took part.

“I simply entered online and the organisers saw my potential after interviewing me.”

Miss International is the fourth largest pageant in the world and is organised by The International Culture Association which started in 1960.

This year’s UK heat is taking place near Liverpool.

The winner is decided by a combination of judges and public votes.