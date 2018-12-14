Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio celebrate 40 years on the airways

The popular local hospital show held a reception to celebrate, which was attended by past and present volunteers and some special stars.

On Tuesday December 4, volunteers from the radio show both past and present returned to Stoke Mandeville to celebrate 40 years of entertaining staff and patients alike.

Neil MacDonald

There was even a bit of star power about!

Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadlee came down for a chat with the hosts, and Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio (SMHR) Patron, Ken Bruce, and voice of the X Factor Peter Dickinson came down to celebrate proceedings.

A statement from Stoke Mandeville Hospital said: "Congratulations to station chairman, Simon Daniels, Dez Kay and all of the team at @smhr1575"

Ken Bruce and Neil MacDonald