Stirring stuff as Aylesbury comes out to support the work of Macmillan

Aylesbury people lifted their teacups and raised a toast to the campaign to raise funds to support people with cancer.

Many businesses, shops and individuals across the Vale hosted the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning – the biggest fundraising event for people facing cancer.

Macmillan Coffee morning - Martin Kemp estate agents in Temple Street PNL-180928-165051009

Last year alone Macmillan raised more than £27 million for great causes across the country.

The first ever Big Coffee Morning happened way back in 1990.

It was a rather small affair with a simple idea: guests would gather over coffee and donate the cost of their cuppa to Macmillan in the process.

It was so effective, it became a national event. Since then, Coffee Morning has raised over £200m. .Macmillan.