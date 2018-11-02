Steeple Claydon sales adviser reveals celebrity past

A sales advisor in Steeple Claydon has revealed a surprisingly star-studded career working for or alongside celebrities including late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and David Cassidy.

Jane Carden-Maund worked as an assistant restaurant manager at American Playboy executive Victor Lownes-owned Stocks Country Club in Tring, after starting there as a waitress, aged 20.

She said: “There was never a dull moment at Stocks. I worked hard and progressed from waitress to assistant manager and oversaw many celebrity get-togethers, and this experience has helped later in my career.”

After three years working at the country club, known for parties held by Lownes and Hefner, Jane left the business to start a family.

Jane said she would not change her career path for the world. She was given the role of looking after Stocks Country Club weekend guest, American actor and singer David Cassidy, and once went up in a helicopter with Anneka Rice.

The mother-of-two’s current role is the result of being spotted working as a cleaner at show homes after getting back into the jobs market. She was told she could thrive in a sales team.