Steeple Claydon couple celebrate platinum wedding anniversary

A couple from Steeple Claydon celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary earlier this week.

Bill and Cath Mundy met by chance in 1947, while both serving in the British Forces.

They are now both in their nineties and celebrated 70 years of marriage with a gathering of family and friends at their home.

Bill and Cath married in London on February 26 1949.

Family member Margaret Mundy said: "I don't know much about how they met but I believe it was a bit of a 'blind date.'

"They are not particularly active now but they enjoyed a quiet celebration with family and friends to mark the anniversary."