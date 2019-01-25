Star of The Orb will appear at Aylesbury music night

The man behind seminal dance act The Orb will speak at a special music event in town in February.

Alex Paterson, who is famous for songs including Little Fluffy Clouds and Toxygene, will be chatting to music journalist and long time friend Kris Needs, at the next Vinyl on Wednesdays event.

In the 1980s Mr Needs lived with Killing Joke bass player Youth, who later became an Orb collaborator. Alex was a roadie for Killing Joke and a regular visitor at the pair’s home, and they became firm friends.

When Mr Needs moved out, to go and live in New York, Alex moved into his room.

Five years later when Mr Needs returned to the UK, The Orb had started up, and he DJ’d and remixed for them in the nineties.

The pair worked together on a number of other projects which will be discussed on the night, including a recent The Orb remix of Mr Needs’ track The Windmill - penned for his late partner Helen, and released in her memory. The track features vocals from Wonder of Secret Knowledge and music by Welsh cosmic rockers Sendelica,

Mr Needs is also working with Alex on a book about the band - working title of which is ‘Babble on -A History Beyond The Orb’.

His other writing projects currently include a memoir about Mr Needs’ own recollections of the year 1969 - a very fruitful time for music, and when he was coming of age as a young music obsessive in Aylesbury.

Mr Needs said: “I have a lot of history with The Orb and Alex he’s a close friend.

“We have grown out of the mad bit now, and hopefully we will be able to loaf around and have some interesting conversations at the event.”

Future Vinyl on Wednesday’s evenings are already scheduled and, with equipment provided by Deco Audio - feature a listening of a seminal album by the artist being discussed.

The March event will be a celebration of New York with discussion on The Ramones and Blondie. In April Ronnie Lane’s Slim Chance will be the topic - with an appearance from collaborator Charlie Hart.

The Orb event will be held at the Temple Street Wine Bar from 7.30pm on February 6.

To gauge interest organisers Rick and Judy Pearce, and Mr Needs have asked that attendees go on to the Vinyl on Wednesdays Facebook page and say that they plan to come along.