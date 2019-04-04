Stalls specialising in street food and chocolate at Aylesbury market over the Easter holidays

Street food and chocolate are the focus at Aylesbury market over the Easter holidays.

On Good Friday the Foodie Friday market will be open between 9am and 3.30pm selling an array of street food including Greek, Italian, Afro-Caribbean, jerk chicken, vegan food, Asian fusion, Indian and much more.

A promotional image for 'Foodie Friday' in Aylesbury

The Friday market will also be offering fresh fish from Lowestoft, joints of meat from a local butcher, a selection of fruit and vegetables, and locally made breads and pastries.

The following day, Easter Saturday, on April 20, the market opens at 9am with a distinct chocolate flavour to proceedings.

A host of chocolate delights and Easter eggs will be on sale plus there will be a range of plants available to spruce up your garden over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Diana Fawcett, Aylesbury town centre and regeneration manager said: “If you haven’t been to Aylesbury market in a while, I’m sure you’ll be pleasantly surprised at what it has to offer.

"So please come along and support our local traders who will serve you with passion and knowledge about their products.

"I’d also encourage you to stay up-to-date with the latest news about our traders and special offers at Aylesbury markets by keeping an eye on our Facebook page and Instagram posts.”