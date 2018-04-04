Stage stars from Thame boost two good causes in charity extravaganza

The talented and caring stars of Stagecoach Thame have raised a whopping £5,000 at a charity show.

A cast of 200 from the town’s Stagecoach Performing Arts group put on the charity extravaganza ‘Picture The Impossible’, to help two good causes.

The funds will be split between YoungMinds, the charity championing the wellbeing and mental health of children and young people, and Haydn’s Wish, a charitable trust set up in memory of 9-year old Haydn Wileman, an asthma sufferer who died suddenly and unexpectedly from an anaphylactic reaction to a peanut.

Principal Nicky Goodwin, who organised the show, said: “It was a fantastic day, thoroughly enjoyed by performers and audience alike. It was amazing to see what our students achieved especially considering that for some it was their first time on stage and many were only 4 years old.”

She added: “We wanted to raise awareness and funding from young people, children and their families to support other young people affected by issues that may resonate with many of our students. We are delighted to be able to give each charity £2,500 as a result of our fundraising efforts.

“It is no small task to write a show for a large cast of 200 students while ensuring that everyone gets their chance to shine on stage. This year the dedicated drama troupe of four students undertook this challenge and together, with the support of drama teacher Lucia Wilkins, devised this wonderful tale.”

The story follows four protagonists - Al, Dorothy, Alice and Peter - on their adventures from their modern day lives through time and lands we only know as fairy tales.”

Nicky added: “This has been a fantastic experience for the senior students to explore their imaginations to create a well-rounded story that will serve as excellent family entertainment. A special mention should go to Emilie Felicien who has written - and rewritten many times - the script. She has done a fantastic job as have they all, and their performance is a just reward for their efforts.”

The show was staged at the Centenary Theatre in Berkhamsted during March.