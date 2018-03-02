Staff at Hightown Housing Association recently donated over 25kg of food and toiletries to Aylesbury Foodbank.

With the country currently facing adverse weather conditions, foodbanks are seeing increased demand as some people are forced to chose between heating their homes and buying food.

If you want to help out, please visit https://aylesbury.foodbank.org.uk/ for more information.

Aylesbury foodbank provides three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis.

They are part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.