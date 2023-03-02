England Squash wants to encourage more women to try the sport.

Squash clubs in Aylesbury and Buckingham team up with England to get more women involved in the sport.

Squash has historically been a male-dominated activity, but the sport’s domestic governing body England Squash is determined to change that.

As part of its Rally Together campaign, which is aimed at increasing female participation at all levels of the sport, England Squash is linking up with clubs across the country to encourage more women to pick up a racket and take to their local court.

Here in Buckinghamshire, two clubs are hosting events.

Aylesbury Tennis and Squash Club is providing free taster sessions on 11 March at its headquarters at the County Ground in Wendover Road. Running from 11.15am until 12.15pm and then from 12.15pm until 1.15pm, the introductory sessions will be run by the club’s head coach and all equipment is provided on the day.

On the same day in Buckingham, the Buckingham Squash and Racketball Club is holding a squash and racketball afternoon for local women. This will take place at the Swan Pool and Leisure Centre in London Road from 2.30pm until 4pm. All abilities are welcome, and it costs just £3.80 to take part.

Squash is widely considered one of the best sports for improving your fitness and England Squash wants to share the many health and mental wellbeing benefits enjoyed by people who play regularly.

Jo Rowbottom, head of partnerships and communities at England Squash, said: “There’s something for everyone with squash regardless of your age, ability, or fitness levels.”

“More and more women are taking up the sport and we hope this International Women’s Day even more people will take the opportunity to try squash. They won’t regret it.”

The free International Women’s Day sessions are just the latest in a string of initiatives introduced by England Squash and partner clubs as part of the Rally Together campaign. Last year hundreds of local male coaches and squash club members signed pledges which included committing to calling out and tackling sexism on and off the court, making clubs and venues more inclusive, and further educating themselves on barriers which could prevent women from playing the sport.

