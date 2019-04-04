Spreading colour at Aylesbury spring festival

A new event celebrating Indian culture comes to Aylesbury later this month.

The Spring festival of colours takes place at Bucks County Museum on Saturday April 27 between 11am and 4pm.

Bucks County Museum

Organised by newly formed charity Aylesbury Hindu Temple Trust, and supported by Aylesbury Town Council, the William Harding charity and Bucks County Museum, the event aims to celebrate one of the most revered festivals in India - the Spring festival of colours.

One of the newly formed charity's objectives is to share knowledge about Hindu culture while promoting British values to generate mutual understanding and respect within society.

The spring festival of colours is known as the 'festival of love' and is a day where people, regardless of age or social status, join in the celebrations and unite together forgetting all resentments and any ill feeling towards each other.

Activities and entertainment includes playing with dry powdered colours or "Gulal", sampling items of Indian street food, other stalls, musical and dance performances, children's craft activities, a raffle draw and more.

Dignitaries including Aylesbury MP David Lidington and Aylesbury mayor Mark Willis will be in attendance.

Entry to the event is free but donations towards the Aylesbury Hindu Temple Trust will be welcome.