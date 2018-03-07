Spot the Bucks Herald as County stars in new Netflix film

Locations in Bucks – and this very newspaper – feature in a new film adaptation of a comedy novel by Stephen Fry.

Hippopotamus, which was filmed at West Wycombe House, and locations in and around West Wycombe was released recently on Netflix.

Starring Olivier Award-winning actor Roger Allam, the film tells the story of a washed-up poet who loses his cushy theatre-reviewing job, and gets embroiled in a seemingly-supernatural mystery in the English countryside.

During the film Allam’s character Ted meets up with his ‘nemesis’ ex partner Rebecca, who is played by Geraldine Somerville.

In the scene – shot at West Wycombe House – Anne is seen reading The Bucks Herald, before casting the newspaper aside in favour of having a showdown with Ted.

The film was shot in 2015, but was only recently released and is now available for Netflix subscribers to view.

It is based on the book The Hippopotamus, which was written by Stephen Fry and released in 1994. Fry himself spent part of his childhood in Bucks – attending Chesham Prep School and living in the town’s Stanley Avenue.