Spitfire will be the star at celebration on former airfield in Haddenham

A day of celebration is being held in Haddenham to commemorate the heritage of the village’s former airfield and celebrate the new development there.

CALA Homes is inviting villagers in Haddenham and the surrounding area to step back in time and join them at its Aspen Park development for a special 1940’s Spitfire Spectacular.

Taking place on Saturday, April 28from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, the free vintage extravaganza will be a great day out for all the family with cream teas, ice cream, live music from a 1940’s duo and a memorable display by a Second World War Spitfire at 2.15pm.

Aspen Park, on Pegasus Way, is situated on the former Haddenham airfield site, which was originally a Second World War airfield known as RAF Thame. To celebrate the heritage of the site, CALA is officially launching its brand new collection of three to five-bedroom homes with this 1940’s themed community event.

Like many towns and villages, a number of Haddenham residents fought and died during the First and Second World Wars and are remembered on the War Memorial in the centre of the village.

There are also nine registered war graves in St Mary’s Church in Haddenham, one of which is Flying Officer Harold Milne Aspen. Harold served in the Royal Air Force 53rd Squadron during World War II and was killed in action on August 13, 1940, aged 45. The name Aspen Park was chosen in his honour and in memory of all those from Haddenham who gave their lives for their country.

Whilst enjoying all of the entertainment, visitors will also be able to take a tour of the three new four-bedroom showhomes and find out more about the homes available. Every child who visits will also receive a balsa wooden aeroplane to take home with them as a memento of the day.

Helen Colman, sales and marketing director at CALA Homes, said: “We are very excited to be opening our new development, Aspen Park in Haddenham, which is why we wanted to throw such a big event for all of the community to come together and enjoy. It’s a real coup to have our very own private Spitfire display putting on a show for us, so we hope as many people as possible are able to visit us to join in the wartime festivities.”

Enjoying a peaceful setting, Aspen Park is only a short walk from Haddenham’s welcoming village centre, with a variety of independent retailers, cafes, traditional pubs and restaurants to enjoy.

For commuters, the development is within walking distance of the newly upgraded Haddenham and Thame Parkway station, with travel time to London Marylebone in around 45 minutes. For those commuting by road, junction 7 of the M40 is 6.3 miles away.

Aspen Park is also well served with highly-regarded schools, including Aylesbury Grammar School and Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School, as well as Haddenham St Mary’s CofE Primary School and Haddenham Community Junior School.

For further information about Aspen Park, call 07766 366331 or visit www.cala.co.uk