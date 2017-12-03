SPECIAL FEATURE: The real cost of care crisis

With an ageing population, adult social care is becoming a huge issue for all of us across Buckinghamshire.

Earlier this year, the Care Quality Commission revealed: Social care is in such crisis that four in ten homes fail inspections.

Lime Tree Court Residential Home, Church Street, Twyford, Bucks. PNL-171127-120534009

Watchdogs have reported on 5,300 care homes this year and 2,000 were found inadequate or in need of improvement.

It means 70,000 vulnerable residents and patients are at risk.

Of 5,361 reports published this year, 38 per cent received the worst two ratings. Just 86 homes were outstanding. Another 262 were rated inadequate – leaving 9,000 residents with no guarantee of being protected from harm.

Last year, A 105-year-old grandmother, Eileen Smith, who faced being evicted from her care home after money from the sale of her home used to pay the fees dried up won an 11th hour reprieve thanks in part to pressure from The Bucks Herald.

This week, we can reveal two shocking instances of how our elderly population is being treated - when their cash is running out. One from Aylesbury, and one from Buckingham.

Local Councillor Gary Powell has raised some “grave concerns” regarding The Chestnuts Care Home on Lavric Road, following the experience of his 80-year-old aunt, Patricia, who suffers from dementia and was until recently a resident there.

He is puzzled that the home contacted Adult Social Services claiming “they were no longer able to meet her needs”, despite staff telling Patricia’s psychiatrist only five days previously that she may have marginally improved over the previous three months.

Coincidentally, the claim about Patricia’s deterioration was made on the same day the home was informed that her savings were about to drop below £23,250 – the threshold where the local authority would have to begin picking up the costs for her care at a vastly reduced rate.

Patricia was paying almost £4000 per calendar month as a self-funding resident. Local Authority funding would normally cut payments to less than half this amount.

Cllr Powell said: “What was communicated to the psychiatrist about Patricia’s health was at variance with what was communicated to Adult Social Care only five days later.

“I only heard they were claiming not to be able to meet her needs any more when I attended the meeting that resulted from the e-mail to Adult Social Care, despite my being her next-of-kin.”

“The Chestnuts claimed at the time that their local authority funded unit was in any case full.

“One of the reasons that home was chosen was so that Patricia could eventually make the transition into this unit once her money ran out.”

“It can be very difficult for people with dementia to cope with change.

“The home’s privately-funded unit was significantly under-occupied, and if all their council-funded rooms were taken, then I think they should have allowed her to stay in a private room, funded at the reduced rate by the Council, until a room became available in the other unit.

“That would have been a good example of putting people before profits.

“After all, they had just told the psychiatrist about a possible improvement, not about Patricia needing to leave because of deterioration.

“I had noticed this improvement as well.”

Cllr Powell was shocked to be informed by the home, after raising his concerns, that the Chestnuts is not a registered specialist dementia home.

“On their website, The Chestnuts claim to have ‘a strong reputation in the care and support of people with dementia’.

“That was a key reason for choosing them, but I feel the information was misleading.”

In a response to Cllr Powell’s letter where he outlined several issues regarding his aunt’s experience at the home, Suzanne Westhead, director of operations for Adult Social Care at Bucks County Council, confirmed that staff at the Chestnuts thought the advert was misleading.

She said: “The manager of the home informed BCC that she felt the advert was misleading, and that she had asked Heritage Care to change it but they had not done so.”

An independent investigator has now been appointed by Bucks CC to review Cllr Powell’s outstanding complaints, after an executive review identified possible flaws in the original investigation.

Mrs Barbara Bloore, an elderly, frail dementia sufferer, unexpectedly, has been given ‘Notice to Quit’ her care home, Lime Tree Court ltd., Twyford, by way of a casual, ‘glib’ email.

Mrs Bloore’s family sourced the placement in April 2016: they hold the contract and authorise all payments. Even so, it was a Buckinghamshire County Council social worker who sent the email; a social worker supposedly under investigation, by the local authority, following a complaint.

The elderly family of Mrs Bloore, as well as her friends, have been left reeling by the news. Moreover, how it was delivered. They are concerned that any change, at this time in her life, could have a detrimental, devastating effect upon her health and welfare.

Mrs Bloore, part funded by the local authority, is a well-known, well-liked member of the local community. Before suffering a stroke, she was beneficiary of the Sir Ralph Verney Almshouse Charity, Middle Claydon, a local almshouse charity that provides accommodation for the ‘poor and needy’, those unable to support themselves, by their own means.

Mrs Bloore is unaware of the notice, of her impending fate.

The only reason given in the email, for the possible ‘eviction’, is that Lime Tree Court ltd. is no longer able to ‘meet care needs’. Lime Tree Court ltd. promotes itself as a caring, compassionate, specialist dementia, ‘end of life’ residential care home, one that tailors its care to the’ special requirements’ of its residents.

“As such, the family is curious to discover how Lime Tree Court ltd. is unable to meet the care needs of a resident such as, Mrs Bloore, why, the decision has not been discussed with the family and why, the news was delivered by simple email from a social worker about whom there is a complaint.